Robert Cooper

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

A woman and her children escaped a car fire without injury, Tuesday afternoon.

The woman who wished to go unnamed, says she was travelling down Ziprick Road just before 4 p.m. when she heard a loud bang.

“I said to my kids, I hope that wasn’t us.”

All of the sudden a large puff of smoke appeared from the vehicle’s engine.

The woman pulled over and quickly got herself and her kids out of the car. She said she called 911 but that emergency crews took sometime to arrive on scene.

As soon as the family was safe out of the car, the vehicle burst into flames.

The car was destroyed and had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the engine to catch on fire.

With files Sydney Morton

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

Just Posted

Car bursts into flames on Kelowna street

A woman and her children escape a car fire in Kelowna

Bread, produce and jewellery to be found at Swalwell Park

The Lake Country Farmers and Crafters Market opens this Friday

Get active in West Kelowna

The city is encouraging residents to exercise for a chance to win a prize

Kelowna residents jump on their bikes

It’s Bike to Work and School Week, will you be riding a bike this week?

Day of Giving supports JoeAnna’s House

Kelowna - Day of Giving supports healthcare excellence

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerlless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

New technology improves patient safety

Interior Health hospitals strengthen patient medication histories

Your Kelowna – Jennifer Schell

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Wings helps prevent animal cruelty with June fundraiser

Every pint of Fiji Blond beer sold, $1 of the sales will help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

Most Read