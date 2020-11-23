Cannabis edibles found in Halloween bag lead B.C. police to illegal lab

(Delta Police Department photo)

A complaint from a parent about finding cannabis edibles inside their child’s Halloween bag has led police to dismantle an illegal extraction lab in North Delta.

“Our officers were very concerned and launched an investigation, attempting to trace the source of the candy and locate the supplier,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of the Delta Police Department’s crime reduction unit, said in a press release.

According to the release, the parent spotted the candy and warned other parents in the area, and police have received no other complaints or information about children consuming cannabis.

Police executed a warrant on a residential home in North Delta on Friday, Nov. 20 and determined the dwelling was dedicated to cannabis production, extraction, packaging for street sale, as well as advertising. Thousands of cannabis edibles were seized.

The site has now been dismantled, and police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public from the property.

“There was some great police work done on this investigation, and really good information sharing among officers,” Leeson said.

Police arrested a man and a woman while executing the warrant and anticipate recommending a number of charges including distribution to minors, possession for the purpose of selling and prohibited synthetic production.

The release notes the incident serves as a valuable reminder for parents to always check their children’s Halloween candy before allowing them to consume any of the treats.


Most Read