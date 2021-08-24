An aerial view of Canfor’s Plateau operation west of Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar photo - Omineca Express)

An aerial view of Canfor’s Plateau operation west of Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar photo - Omineca Express)

Canfor to operate B.C. sawmills at 80 per cent of production capacity

Reduced operating schedules to start week of Aug. 30 due to challenging market conditions

Canfor will be clawing back production capacity at its B.C. sawmills by 20 per cent starting next week.

The lumber giant, which operates sawmills across the province including Vanderhoof, Prince George, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Houston, Elko and Radium Hot Springs, made the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 24 with the exception of its WynnWood operation in the central Kootenays.

Read More: Fort St. James Mayor worried about potential downfalls when hot lumber market cools

Operating schedules may continue to vary as economic conditions warrant, according to a company news release.

“Due to challenging market conditions, we are implementing reduced operating schedules at our B.C. sawmills that will remain in place until demand and pricing meaningfully improve,” said Stephen Mackie, executive vice president of North American operations.

“We recognize the impact that volatile lumber markets have on our employees, contractors and communities and we will make efforts to mitigate the negative effects. We will also leverage our global operating platform to minimize disruptions in supply to our customers.”

Short-term production curtailments due to wildfires were announced at Canfor sawmills across Canada last month, resulting in the the curtailing of approximately 115 million board feet of production during the third quarter of 2021.

Read More: Short-term production curtailments for Canfor’s Canadian sawmills due to wildfires

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessforestry

Previous story
Snowfall the only thing stopping Vernon e-scooters
Next story
UPDATE: Tactical evacs caused by Westside Road fire partially lifted, traffic flowing

Just Posted

An East Hill resident had their leaf bags torched in front of their home overnight April 8. Less than two weeks prior their garbage can was lit on fire too. (Taryn Allen photo)
Additional yard waste pickup during fire season debated in Vernon

Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens)
UPDATE: Tactical evacs caused by Westside Road fire partially lifted, traffic flowing

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
COVID-19 cases identified on Air Canada flight from Toronto to Kelowna

Morning Star editor Caitlin Clow takes one of the new Neuron e-scooters out for a test drive in the 2900 Plaza in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Snowfall the only thing stopping Vernon e-scooters