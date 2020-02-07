Photo: Canada Post

Canada Post downgrades its ‘red alert,’ will attempt delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country

Vernon is still under a ‘red alert’ and will not receive mail today

After yesterday’s mail stoppage in the Central Okanagan, packages may arrive today.

Or not.

Canada Post’s ‘red alert’ issued yesterday for Kelowna and Lake Country has been downgraded to a ‘yellow alert,’ meaning delivery will be attempted in the region but not guaranteed.

Vernon still remains under a red alert and will not be receiving mail today.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as the weather conditions have made it unsafe,” said Hayley Magermans, media relations with Canada Post, after yesterday’s red alert.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so. We would also like to remind Canadians to clear path home by clearing snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.”

READ MORE: Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing
Next story
First ride-hailing company approved in Okanagan

Just Posted

Canada Post downgrades its ‘red alert,’ will attempt delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country

Vernon is still under a ‘red alert’ and will not receive mail today

First ride-hailing company approved in Okanagan

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

New public park proposed along Wood Lake in Lake Country

Residents can voice their input on the park by completing online survey until Feb. 18

WEB POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Kelowna?

There sure are a lot of options…

‘Not how we hoped to start a Friday’: Kelowna daycare remaining vigilant after morning crash

There were no injuries in the crash at Little Owl Academy Friday

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Dyer: What should you do with the climate action plan?

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

South Okanagan couple celebrates 67th wedding anniversary

Beverly and William Unrau’s secret? Keeping their marriage on equal footing.

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

Man charged with attempted murder after breaking into home near Williams Lake

Maverick West facing attempted murder charge in connection with Anahim Lake incident

S’no mail: Canada Post continues ‘red alert’ in Vernon

Kelowna and Lake Country downgraded to ‘yellow alert’

Update: Highway 1 reopens west of Salmon Arm

Vehicle accident required temporary closure of Trans-Canada Highway

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Most Read