Campfires banned in Central Okanagan to support COVID-19 efforts

The ban follows the provincial decision to suspend open burning until April 15

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is banning all campfires throughout the region, effective immediately.

The RDCO said the ban will remain in effect until further notice to support COVID-19 health efforts by reducing potential air pollution.

The regional district’s fire ban follows a decision from the provincial government and health officials to suspend open burning until at least April 15 in high sensitivity areas, which includes Central Okanagan.

The campfire ban affects all municipalities and electoral area fire service areas including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation, and the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

Campfires are not permitted at any time in the City of Kelowna.

The RDCO is also reminding residents all smoking materials should be fully extinguished and properly disposed of, and travellers are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicles.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCoronavirus