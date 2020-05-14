(File photo)

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Wood burning campfires are allowed again in the many areas of the Central Okanagan.

Although, campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The campfire ban within most local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since April 3 to support public health efforts to reduce sources of air pollution including open burning.

The decision to allow wood-burning campfires brings these local fire authorities in line with BC Wildfire campfire regulations in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the reopening of many BC Parks for day use.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck on Highway 97 N in Kelowna

With appropriate equipment, tools and precautions to prevent the spread of fire, wood-burning campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing), the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

All other open burning is prohibited within the Central Okanagan as the season is closed.

All smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional or community park or municipal park in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

The Regional District reminds residents that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. The use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna to resume public hearings

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing
Next story
Agreement signed for Summerland trail maintenance

Just Posted

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Cyclist struck on Highway 97 N in Kelowna

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday

1,400 in the dark on Westside Road near Vernon

BC Hydro crews on site making repairs

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centres

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Kelowna company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman looks at impact on community

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Most Read