Calgary Flames alumni headline Okanagan rallies

Victor Walk founder Theo Fleury and Colin Patterson will be in Vernon, Kelowna and Revelstoke

Former NHLer Theo Fleury will be joined by Calgary Flames teammate Colin Patterson for a Victor Walk rally in support of the Breaking Free Foundation, slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 22, at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Chris Young/CP photo)

The event’s founder and one of his former teammates will be joining the Breaking Free Foundation in the Okanagan for a special rally.

Calgary Flames alumni Theo Fleury and Colin Patterson will be in Vernon on Friday, July 22, as part of the Breaking Free Foundation’s annual Victor Walk tour to raise awareness about child sexual abuse and trauma.

“We are hitting the road for our first Victor Tour since 2018,” said Amber Craig, Breaking Free Foundation’s board chair. “We will be taking our Victor Walk team to the Rockies in Alberta and British Columbia for a five-day tour to raise awareness.”

The rally will be held in Polson Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It also takes place in Canmore July 19, Golden July 20, Revelstoke July 21 and Kelowna July 23.

“We ask participants to come with an open heart and wear an orange shirt (or buy one on-site),” said Craig.

The Victor Movement was created by Fleury in 2013 to raise awareness for those affected by child sexual abuse.

The national success of the first Victor Walk is what triggered the creation of the foundation.

“Since 2013, we have been working to keep the momentum high with the community we’ve built up together,” said Craig. “A national movement powered by an Orange Wave of Courage, the Victor Walk sees Breaking Free Foundation giving a voice to those who have been affected by trauma throughout their lifetimes.”

The mission of the Breaking Free Foundation is to provide survivors of traumatic life events with the treatment and support needed to reclaim their lives.

The foundation supports victims (or Victors) of all types of trauma, throughout the entire year through Therapy Grant Programs and free monthly support meetings.

