UPDATE: Police investigate bush fire on Mission Creek Greenway

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze off K.L.O. Road in Kelowna

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze

UPDATE: 3:25 P.M.

Mission Creek Greenway is being shut down between K.L.O. Road and Mayer Road.

Fire crews have managed to contain the blaze and stop the flames from spreading.

RCMP are on scene investigating.

————

ORIGINAL:

A bush fire is being reported along the Mission Creek Greenway at K.L.O. Road.

The blaze broke out just before 3 p.m.

Crews are arriving on scene can see a column of smoke rising from the greenway.

The fire is displaying rank 1 behaviour (smouldering ground fire) and is one foot wide by 200 feet long. Firefighters believe there were multiple ignition points to the grass. RCMP is being called to the scene.

A reporter is headed to the scene. More to follow.

