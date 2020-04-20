Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

A commercial building on Richter street was evacuated Monday morning following a gas leak.

Fire crews and FortisBC were called to the scene at Richter and Lanfranco Road about 8:15 a.m.

At least 20 people were evacuated after the smell of gas filled the building.

“They didn’t give us much information. My manager walked through and said for us to turn off our equipment and make sure there were no patients as we left the building,” said Derek Smith an X-Ray technologist for Kelowna Medical Imaging.

It appeared it was mostly staff of medical offices who were in the building at the time of the leak.

The Kelowna Fire Department stated it was not known at this time how the gas leak started.

