UPDATE: Vernon street reopened after flood

A block of 30th Avenue was closed while crews were on scene

A portion of main street was closed as crews dealt with water coming out of a business Thursday afternoon.

Water flowed out onto the road around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a report of a possible burst water pipe at the office building.

“Upon arrival, firefighters observed a significant amount of water coming from the front of the building and the smell of natural gas,” said Josh Winquist, Vernon communications officer. “As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated while crews investigated the cause.”

A block of 30th Avenue, between 32nd and 33rd Streets, was blocked off by RCMP but has since reopened.

READ MORE: Burst pipe floods Vernon theatre, cancels show

READ MORE: Water break floods, freezes Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021VernonWinter

 

Water coming from a downtown Vernon business closed main street Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Water flooding from a Vernon business closes main street Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Water flooding from a Vernon business closes main street Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton stabbing now murder investigation after victim dies in hospital
Next story
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure

Just Posted

(Black Press media file photo)
Kelowna RCMP deal with ‘incident’ in Mission area

Trevor Parkstrom was arrested in Kelowna on Dec. 18 and will be held in custody until his court date in January. (RCMP/Contributed)
Prolific offender known around the Okanagan arrested in Kelowna

The Kelowna airport is full of passengers hoping to get to their destination for the holiday season. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘I’m just a number, not a person’: Kelowna traveller re-routed and stranded in Victoria

A donation matching campaign through Big White Ski Resort will benefit the Central Okanagan Food Bank. (Big White/Submitted)
Big White Ski Resort piles up more than $30,000 to benefit food bank

Pop-up banner image