BREAKING: Two killed in Vancouver Island bus crash with university students on board

Two people have been killed after a bus carrying students from the University of Victoria crashed en route to Bamfield on Vancouver Island.

RCMP confirmed the two fatalities to Black Press Media early Saturday morning, after the bus carrying 48 people including the driver rolled over on Friday night around 10 p.m. at about the 36-km marker near the Carmanah Main Junction on Bamfield Main, a gravel road.

RCMP, ambulance, and the fire department from Port Alberni all responded and requested assistance from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria. Two helicopters and a fixed wing aircraft were deployed from 442 Squadron Comox.

A reception centre has been set up by the City of Port Alberni at Echo Centre for victims of the crash.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424.