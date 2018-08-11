BREAKING: Plane crashes at Abbotsford International Airshow

Two injured in crash involving vintage plane

A plane has crashed at the Abbotsford International Airshow just following the show.

According to an Abbotsford News source, two passengers were injured in the incident and both have been transported to the hospital.

Early reports indicate that the plane may have been associated with the show’s Living History Flights, which gives passengers the opportunity to ride in a historical plane.

More to come.

Just Posted

