A house fire has broken out in Rutland. (Nick Rooney/Contributed)

A house fire has broken out in Rutland. (Nick Rooney/Contributed)

Abandoned Rutland home up in flames

It’s unknown how the fire started

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Jarret Dais told Capital News that most of flames were extinguished with three hoses. After the majority was doused, crews had to wait before entering the house for Fortis is shut off the power to the house. Crews are currently inside dousing the remaining hot spots.

The house has a for sale sign in front of it.

9 p.m.

The fire has been put out and crews on scene are investigating the cause. They have confirmed is was an abandoned house.

Fortis is on scene as well.

Original

Flames could be seen rising above Highway 33 Thursday evening, according to an area witness.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire just after 8 p.m. in Rutland on Douglas Road South. According to a witness, five fire trucks are on scene of the home.

It’s unknown at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsHouse fireKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sex trade workers, outreach organizations prepare for busy Kelowna tourist season

Just Posted

A house fire has broken out in Rutland. (Nick Rooney/Contributed)
Abandoned Rutland home up in flames

51 Hotdogs climbed by Stu Smith (Screenshot of Youtube video by Stu Smith)
Hot diggity dog, Kelowna rock climbing route considered a sick send

B.C. sex workers are preparing for their busy season, which can be dangerous. (Unsplash)
Sex trade workers, outreach organizations prepare for busy Kelowna tourist season

Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)
Kelowna Mission Creek Greenway closed after body found