Colwood council. (Gazette file photo)

Councillor arrested in ongoing dispute with B.C. city

Cynthia Day arrested Wednesday protesting rock wall removal

A B.C. city councillor was arrested Wednesday due to an ongoing dispute with the City of Colwood over the boulevard in front of her house on Vancouver Island.

City crews showed up to the councillor’s home on Charnley Place Wednesday morning to remove rock walls built by Day’s husband Tim on the boulevard more than 20 years ago. The City claims, after conducting an engineer’s report, that the walls are a safety and liability issue, however, the homeowners dispute that claim after filing a FOI request and receiving the report.

The issue has been an ongoing disagreement between the City and the couple, culminating Wednesday in the arrest of Day after she refused to move from the rock walls when the City came to take them down.

“I told them I wasn’t going to go willingly. I had a right to protest,” Day explained. “They proceeded to arrest me, putting me in a cruiser and when I got to the police station they explained that they were simply maintaining the peace and not taking sides.”

RELATED: Long-term Colwood traffic plans worry city councillor

Day was arrested for mischief but released without charges, based on her giving her word that she wouldn’t obstruct work by the City any further.

The cost for the work being done by the City will be added to the Day’s tax bill, something they say is unfair when they are not given information about what work will be done.

“The City has given us no opportunity to know what the plan is here and there has been no opportunity for us to present to council our side of the story,” Day said.

RELATED: North Saanich councillor resigns one month after election

“The homeowner built a rock wall and did some planting in the city right of way in the boulevard between the property and the road,” said Sandra Russell, Colwood’s communication manager.

According to Russell, that work was done a number of years ago but came to the City’s attention in 2017 when a tree fell onto a neighbour’s home. “It became a safety and liability issue. It was incumbent on the City to address the issue,” Russell explained.

“She’s still a respected member of council and this is a separate issue from the City’s viewpoint with a homeowner and the city,” Russell said.

“I don’t want what has happened to us to happen to anyone else. There should be open and transparent government,” said Day. “I still have to do my job of advocating for the citizens of Colwood.”

-With files from Shalu Mehta

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040
Next story
Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident

Just Posted

Local artist featured at Kelowna brewery

Vice & Virtue Brewing Co. has featured Hillary Schell’s artwork in brewery

West Kelowna Warriors coach is youngest in the league

Matt Miller is an assistant coach for the Warriors and is 20 years old

Collaborating with First Nations in B.C. to combat climate change

Province, industry, Indigenous people seek new landscape management approach

Lake Country cannabis facility founder considers pulling out of Okanagan

Compass Cannabis may move since it will be unable to sell recreational weed at its current location

UPDATED: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kelowna crash

Man flees scene on foot after serious accident

VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

Stockings brighten season for Okanagan seniors

Vernon among Okanagan London Drugs stores brightening the holidays for elderly

‘Feed a fed horse’: PETA launches campaign to nix anti-animal language

Bring home the bacon is not appropriate language, the animal welfare advocacy group said in its latest online campaign

Liberals drop contentious anti-abortion test for summer jobs funding

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the change — made after informal consultations over the past few months — should clear up concerns

First ministers meeting shaping up to be most acrimonious in years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bracing for a barrage of criticism from premiers upset about the federal approach to pipelines, carbon taxation, environmental assessments, and more

Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident

GoFundMe and two fundraisers planned to help spouse and children aged, three, five and seven

Councillor arrested in ongoing dispute with B.C. city

Cynthia Day arrested Wednesday protesting rock wall removal

B.C. school cracks down on class-time orders to Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes

District says disruption an ‘ongoing, growing and more wide-spread’ issue in south-end schools

Canada bracing for health, political fallout from North Korean nuke test: memos

Internal memos show Canadian officials have been quietly preparing for the fallout from a possible atmospheric nuclear weapons test by North Korea.

Most Read