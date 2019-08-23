Break in at Lake Country pot shop

Starbuds hasn’t even been open one month, but in the early morning hours on Thursday, two individuals smashed their way into the Lake Country pot shop.

At 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 22, two suspects broke through the glass storefront. Owner Celine Fitzgerald said the security tape showed a person sticking their hand through the broken glass and unlocking the front door.

“It was a snatch and grab,” she said. “Very quick.”

“They took the cash register and broke one of our hexagons and took the stuff with them,” Fitzgerald said.

Kelowna RCMP media officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said only accessories product was taken.

Fitzgerald said the loss of a few items and the small float in the cash register pales in comparison to the cost of the damage.

RCMP said the two suspects each wore hoodies, bulky jackets and gloves.

“This was planned,” she said. “They were fully covered.”

“I’m not completely sure, but it was quick,” she said. “And how they covered themselves, they knew.”

Now, the owners of Starbuds are looking to beef up security measures at the Oceola Road shop, Fitzgerald said.

“It’s sad people have such a disregard for other people and their property.”

“Police are conducting a review of video surveillance captured of the incident as their investigation continues,” O’Donaghey said.

Anyone with information of the incident or who may have witnessed anything suspicious during the early morning hours on Thursday are urged to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

