BOYD Autobody and Glass aims to raise $50,000 for Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre

A presentation with sponsors will be held on June 18 in place of the annual car show

BOYD’s annual car show has raised over $75,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre in the last two years. (Contributed)

Fathers Day in Kelowna will be without the annual BOYD Fathers’ Day Charity Car Show due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that’s not stopping a good cause.

In the last two years, the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna has benefited from the community coming together to celebrate, having received over $75,000 to date.

This year, BOYD is aiming to raise $50,000.

Though cancelled, BOYD had sponsors, vendors and show car attendees who generously opted to commit their sponsorship to donation.

BOYD invites the community to witness a presentation on Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at 1815 Kirschner Road.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

