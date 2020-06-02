BOYD Autobody and Glass aims to raise $50,000 for Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre

Fathers Day in Kelowna will be without the annual BOYD Fathers’ Day Charity Car Show due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that’s not stopping a good cause.
In the last two years, the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna has benefited from the community coming together to celebrate, having received over $75,000 to date.
This year, BOYD is aiming to raise $50,000.
Though cancelled, BOYD had sponsors, vendors and show car attendees who generously opted to commit their sponsorship to donation.
BOYD invites the community to witness a presentation on Thursday, June 18 at 11 a.m. at 1815 Kirschner Road.