Boy raises money for B.C. Burn Fund through his book stops in Kelowna

A Coquitlam boy with a big heart has written his third book to help raise money for the B.C. Burn Fund and Friday he made a stop to tour the Kelowna Fire Hall.

Nathan McTaggart was only eight years old when he released his first book, which he said was inspired by B.C. wildfires.

“This book is about a dog named Brandy getting separated from her family due to the forest fires and helping save a family,” said Nathan.

Nathan works alongside his father Kevin McTaggart to bring the stories to life.

“I would make up little stories for him from his scenarios when he was three and when he came to me when he was eight and asked to make it a book, I was really proud for him to have such initiative and when he asked if he could make it into a charity that was amazing,” said Kevin.

The duo travel across Canada and the U.S visiting fire halls and selling their books.

“I think we have been to over 60 fire halls,” said Kevin.

The book costs $20 dollars and each edition is dedicated to fundraising for a specific organization, the first and third books’ funds go to the B.C. Burn Fund.

“The burn fund is really great because it helps burn victims and their families with accommodations and supports while they’re recovering away from home,” said fire inspector Rick Euper.

Nathan will be selling his book Saturday at the Penticton’s Farmers Market.

