A child was killed by a falling tree in Chilliwack on Aug. 18, 2020. (Black Press file)

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

A five-year-old boy from Chilliwack has died after being struck by a falling tree while on a day hike with other children and adults.

Chilliwack RCMP responded Tuesday to the call at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a tree fell on a group walking along the Kingfisher Trail near Yarrow.

When the tree crashed down, it struck the child and an adult woman, according to Mounties.

The child had succumbed to his injuries before police arrived on scene.

Paramedics transported a 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Mike Rail said RCMP Victim Services is in touch with the families of those involved.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phase of evidence-gathering for their investigations.

READ MORE: Woman injured by falling tree

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

chilliwackRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800
Next story
Tories say they want full truth of WE Charity scandal out before next election

Just Posted

Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

The blaze remains at 1,400 hectares on Thursday

Grass fire near Vernon DND grounds deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

Morning Start: The Olympics used to hold events in fine arts

Your morning start for Thursday, August 20, 2020

UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Two small wildfires spotted west of Graystokes

Seven personnel are currently working in the area, assisted by one helicopter

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

Man wanted by police has links to Armstrong and lengthy court record

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

UPDATE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Most Read