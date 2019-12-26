Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance on the morning of Boxing Day. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) The parking lot is filling up quickly! (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Orchard Park Shopping Centre is open for Boxing Day.

And the lot is filling up fast.

Just before 9 a.m., vehicles began pouring into the parking lot just off Harvey Avenue, full of eager shoppers ready to seek out some post-holiday deals.

Lush and Best Buy seem to be the busiest stores in the mall thus far, with the former having a line-up out the door upon opening at 9 a.m.

The mall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, so get your shopping in while you can!

