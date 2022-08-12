Conceptual rendering of five-building residential complex planned for the corner of Springfield and Benvoulin roads. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Bowling, golf amenities in proposed residential development in Kelowna

Residential developments proposed for Boynton Pl. and the corner of Springfield and Benvoulin

Two major residential developments will be before council Aug. 23.

Manitoba-based Ironclad Developments wants to build a total of five six-story buildings, and a small residential component for a total of 401 units at the corner of Benvoulin and Springfield roads. The project also includes ground-level commercial space and an off-leash dog run. Amenity space in two of the buildings would include a fitness room, bowling, and virtual golf.

Conceptual rendering of 2218-unit project planned for Boynton Place on Knox Mt. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The other development is proposed for 630 Boynton Place, bordering Knox Mountain Park. Meridian Development Corp. is looking to build 218 units over three four-story buildings with underground parking.

City staff is supportive of the needed development permits to move both projects forward.

