Bowling, golf amenities in proposed residential development in Kelowna

Residential developments proposed for Boynton Pl. and the corner of Springfield and Benvoulin

Conceptual rendering of five-building residential complex planned for the corner of Springfield and Benvoulin roads. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Two major residential developments will be before council Aug. 23.

Manitoba-based Ironclad Developments wants to build a total of five six-story buildings, and a small residential component for a total of 401 units at the corner of Benvoulin and Springfield roads. The project also includes ground-level commercial space and an off-leash dog run. Amenity space in two of the buildings would include a fitness room, bowling, and virtual golf.

Conceptual rendering of 2218-unit project planned for Boynton Place on Knox Mt. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The other development is proposed for 630 Boynton Place, bordering Knox Mountain Park. Meridian Development Corp. is looking to build 218 units over three four-story buildings with underground parking.

City staff is supportive of the needed development permits to move both projects forward.

BylawsCity CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning