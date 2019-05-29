Boil water notice rescinded for Lake Country

Water quality has returned to satisfactory level following water main break

The District of Lake Country has rescinded the boil water notice for customers using the Okanagan Lake Distribution System.

The water has returned to a “Good” rating, satisfying the regulations of Interior Health. All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels have returned to normal following a water main break last Thursday.

The water main was struck while a construction crew was working on a development in the Glenmore Road and Mountview Road area.

READ MORE: Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

At least two cars were caught under debris that was washed down the hill near Voyager RV on Highway 97.

More than 2,500 properties were affected by the boil water notice in both the Lake Country district and in Kelowna’s norther boundary.

“We appreciate your co-operation during this emergency event,” utility superintendent Mike Mitchel said in a release.

Additional information can be found online at lakecountry.bc.ca or by calling the District of Lake Country at 250-766-6677.

READ MORE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Most Read