Boil water notice in place for former South East Kelowna Irrigation District

The notice affects 80 properties that have not yet been connected to the city water supply

A boil water notice has been issued for about 80 properties in the former SEKID distribution system. (File)

A boil water notice has been issued for customers still receiving water from the former South East Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID) distribution system.

Approximately 80 properties that have not yet been connected to the city water supply are affected.

The notice does not apply to properties in Gallagher’s Canyon or the Hall Road areas.

“Interior Health has been contacted and affected properties will be notified directly,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor. “With the impending freshet runoff, it is imperative that the boil water notice precautions be taken by those affected to limit potential health concerns.”

The notice has been issued due to the loss of effective chlorination throughout the existing SEKID water system. The notice will remain in place for this water source as it is being converted exclusively to a non-potable irrigation system. Water testing will remain in place for the irrigation system but treated according to Canadian Irrigation Water Quality Guidelines.

The Water Integration Project team is working to get all connections made to the city water supply and will directly notify those residents affected when the notice can be downgraded.

Precautions to take

Any water that has a chance of being ingested should be boiled, whether it’s for beverages, food preparation, coffee machines, brushing teeth, making ice and water for pets.

All water should be boiled for one minute, cooled and stored in clean, covered containers in a refrigerator. Residents are reminded to cool water prior to use to avoid burns or scalds.

Owners of all public facilities within the affected area are required to post Boil Water Notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public.

To assist owners of public facilities, the City has made available a Boil Water Notice at kelowna.ca/water, which can be printed on standard letter size paper and should be posted until further notice.

