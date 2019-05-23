Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

A boil water notice has been issued for the District of Lake Country in conjunction with Interior Health due to a water main break. The notice will remain in effect until next week for all customers on the Okanagan Lake Source.

The debris and silt that has travelled through the pipes at the location of the break has the potential to contaminate its surrounding water pipes.

“Until we can prove that we flushed the lines enough to put our name behind it, we will have to put out a notice,” communications officer Karen Miller said. “We are doing the best we can.”

The District of Lake Country and Interior Health recommend all customers in the affected area follow this order and drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

READ MORE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Any water intended for drinking, washing food, making ice or beverages and brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute after it reaches a rolling boil. After being boiled, the water should be placed in the refrigerator in a clean, covered container.

Bottled and distilled water is good alternative, or water filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

The district urges residents to look after the young and elderly, as they may be the most susceptible to water contamination if it is not properly treated.

Owners of all public facilities are to post “Boil Water Notices” at sinks and drinking fountains that are accessible to the public. Taps may also be turned off temporarily.

A notice will be released by the District of Lake Country when the water quality has improved.

Lake Country’s last boil advisory was in 2013.

For more information, visit lakecountry.bc.ca or interiorhealth.ca.