UPDATE: Body pulled from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

An early morning report of a possible person floating in the lake has been confirmed and emergency personnel are currently on scene, according to the Coroner’s Service.

On April 4, just before 10 a.m., RCMP received a report of what appeared to be a body, floating face down in the Okanagan Lake near City Park. Kelowna RCMP members attended, along with Emergency Health Services and the Kelowna Fire Department and confirmed that the body of an adult female was recovered. The female could not be revived, according to the RCMP in a news release.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and no further details can be released at this time.

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

Police are confirming the body found at the beach in Kelowna is not suspicious.

They are investigating the issue as a mental health matter at this time.

———-

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

The B.C. Coroner is on site at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna in City Park.

The coroner was called in Thursday morning after a body of a woman was discovered floating in the water of Okanagan Lake.

———-

Emergency crews pulled a body from Okanagan Lake near Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Reports say that it was a woman.

The Capital News has a reporter at the scene

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study
Next story
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce

Just Posted

UPDATE: Body pulled from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

$1,000 meal to be launched at Kelowna seafood restaurant

The Grand Daddy, served at The Table Cafe, will fill the bellies of eight to 12 people

Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

An Ogogopo statue is being removed from Kelowna City Park’s water park

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Soaps created from Okanagan elements to be showcased at Kelowna’s largest spring market

Dawn Larden, owner of Oyama Soap Company, is a part of Craft Culture’s Spring Market

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Police ID woman, 32, as victim in broad daylight Lower Mainland shooting

The woman on life support is 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen

Okanagan cyclist injured after crashing in construction zone

Keep your head up when cycling in construction zones

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Most Read