Body pulled from Thompson River in Kamloops

A body was pulled from the Thompson River near the Kamloops Airport on Thursday morning (Aug. 11) and Mounties and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the individual.

Kamloops RCMP responded to the float plane docks off Aviation Way at about 8:30 a.m. for a report of a deceased male caught up in some logs in the water off the shoreline.

The scene was cleared by about 10 a.m.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said police are now working with the coroner to identify the male and notify the next of kin before issuing a media release.

A soccer player from Vernon, Dr. Michael Mthandazo, was recently swept away upriver from the location where body was recovered from.

Police have been searching the river for Mthandazo, who was attending a soccer tournament at McArthur Island on July 30 when he was swept away by a strong current when he and his son went swimming in the river near field No. 7. His son managed to make it out of the water.

Evelyn said she does not want to speculate on the identity of the body.

“You don’t want to create any false hope of the opposite,” Evelyn said. “Whoever it is, is somebody’s family member and we just want to make sure we get the news to them first.”

The Mthandazo family is awaiting confirmation of the identity.

“It is with mixed emotions that we confirm a body was found in the Thompson River near Kamloops Airport,” said Noha Fossen, organizer of a GoFundMe for the family. “At this time, the identity has not been confirmed yet but hope this will provide a bit of closure.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000 for Julie and her two young sons.

