The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team located the remains of an Alberta man who drowned in Mara Lake on Aug. 20, 2021. (HEART image)

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team located the remains of an Alberta man who drowned in Mara Lake on Aug. 20, 2021. (HEART image)

Body of Alberta man who drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous recovered

Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team was successful in their search

The body of an Alberta man who went missing and was presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake Aug. 11 has been recovered.

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) was successful in finding the 64-year-old Red Deer man’s remains on their third day of searching on Aug. 20.

HEART, a non-profit charitable organization from Manitoba, specializes in underwater search and recovery of drowning victims using trained divers, sonar and remotely operated vehicles.

In a Facebook post, a HEART team member wrote they wanted to thank everyone who supported and prayed for them while they undertook their mission. They also offered love and comfort to the man’s family in this difficult time.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said police removed the body and notified the BC Coroners Service.

Sicamous RCMP thanked members of HEART for their efforts and success, which provided much needed closure to the grieving family of the victim, said McNeil.

Read more: Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

Read more: Search continues for Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaSicamous

Previous story
Suppression efforts continue as Mount Law wildfire remains at 800 hectares
Next story
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into a tree in Surrey, 3 people dead: RCMP

Just Posted

The White Rock Lake fire as seen from 50th Parallel Winery in Lake Country at 5 a.m. on Aug. 16. (Jessie Ballard photo)
Rain eases some fire activity at White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

The Jilly Box is fundraising for an award fund for underrepresented Okanagan College students. (The Jilly Box)
Canadian TV personality Jillian Harris sets up award fund for Okanagan College students

Bands played live from atop two downtown Vernon buildings June 19, 2021, during Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Day. (PixelSkyPhotography)
Vernon events up in the air after COVID-19 restrictions extended across Interior Health