Boat washes up on Vernon lakeshore

Owner of lost sailboat sought after it was found floating adrift on Okanagan Lake

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)

A boat is lost and in search of its captain.

A sailboat washed up on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Vernon Friday, Aug. 6 and RCMP are looking for the owner.

“The sailboat likely came loose of it’s mooring during a storm Friday night and was found by a homeowner on Okanagan Lake who tied up the boat and called police, who are now releasing a photo of the boat hoping the owner can be found and the boat returned,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

If you believe the boat to be yours, or recognize it and have information as to who the owner may be, contact Const. Soomal at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Lake Country man charged with attempted murder

READ MORE: Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingStorm

Previous story
COVID benefits to blame for lacking employment, says Kelowna West MLA
Next story
Garbage truck’s load catches fire in Vernon

Just Posted

A fundraising campaign for The Farm, a popular mountain park destination, has raised nearly $70,000 after burning in the White Rock Lake wildfire. (GoFundMe)
White Rock Lake wildfire orders ease but concern could rise along with the temperature

A garbage truck’s contents were poured out onto 25th Avenue after catching fire Aug. 10, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Garbage truck’s load catches fire in Vernon

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘At this point, we don’t have a choice’: Kelowna restaurants, pubs react to latest health measures

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)
Boat washes up on Vernon lakeshore