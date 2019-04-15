West Kelowna City Hall—Image credit: City of West Kelowna

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

A blasting permit has been issued from the City of West Kelowna to T & A Rock Works for the continuation of work at Tallus Ridge.

Blasting will begin April 15 and continue for approximately three weeks.

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca

