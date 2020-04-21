Blasting permit issued on Mount Boucherie

The blasting work will take approximately one month

The City of Kelowna has issued a blasting permit for lot grading on the south slopes of Mount Boucherie.

The work is taking place on a former cell phone tower site and is anticipated to take about a month.

Activity will occur in an area above Pinot Noir Drive from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is clear. The company will conduct vibration and air over pressure monitoring during blasting activities.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the blasting company, T&A Rock Works, by calling 250-765-4811 or emailing tarockworks@shaw.ca.

