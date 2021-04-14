Bingo boosts Armstrong eateries

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has launched a bingo game campaign to help local eateries. (AS Chamber photo)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is looking for a full row or column. Blackouts are not required.

The chamber has launched a new campaign using a popular game to encourage locals to support businesses hit hard by the restrictions around eat-in dining.

Called #BoostOurBiz, the game features a bingo card with restaurants, bakeries and pubs offering takeout or delivery. Locals who eat at multiple restaurants and fill a line or row on the bingo card will be entered to win weekly prizes of two, $50 gift cards to their favourite chamber member eatery.

“These latest restrictions on in-person dining are another hit to our already struggling food and beverage industry,” chamber president Sean Newton said. ‘The restrictions announced at the end of March were on very short notice and our local eateries are still trying to pivot.”

Chamber executive director Patti Noonan said many of the businesses are not sure if they should simply shut down and wait the order out, or spend the money needed to pivot to delivery or even patios.

“It is a roll of the dice for many of them,” said Noonan.

Newton said the chamber stands united with its business community and other chambers in calling for more government support for businesses impacted by the health order restrictions.

“We have been fortunate that we haven’t lost many businesses yet,” he said. “We are asking our community to step up and support these small businesses so that they will be here when the pandemic is over.”

While discussion continues at various levels of government, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber wants the community to rally behind local restaurants.

“We are so lucky to have the commitment to our community that we see in our businesses,” said Noonan. “We encourage all residents of Armstrong Spallumcheen to support local by ordering take-out where you can – be it a coffee and muffin or a full dinner – and be in the running to win one of the $50 gift certificates.”

Noonan praised the Fernie Chamber for sharing the idea with fellow chambers throughout B.C.

The campaign will run from April 14 until the restrictions are lifted and residents can dine in again.

Full details on the #BoostOurBiz campaign are available on the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website.

