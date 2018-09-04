RCMP

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a bike-and-enter suspect who stole a bike from an underground parking lot a few weeks ago.

On Aug. 24, Kelowna RCMP was advised of a break and enter into a secure underground parking lot in the 700 block of Leon Avenue. Police learned that an unknown male was caught on video surveillance footage inside that parkade after allegedly using force to gain entry, said the RCMP in a news release.

“Once inside it is alleged that the person of interest, observed in the attached images and video, stole a black and green Norco Storm 7, men’s 18-speed mountain bike,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, of slim build, with short brown hair seen wearing a black long sleeved sweater, a pair of grey shorts, a dark coloured backpack and dark coloured shoes, the release said.

Anyone with any information on this person’s identity is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.


