Big White to host snowboard world cup event in late January

The event is set to take place from Jan. 20 to 27, 2020

Okanagan residents will be able to witness professional snowboarders race at Big White Ski resort at the end of January.

35 cm of new snowfall in the last 24 hours! 😱 Are you taking a well deserved snow day??#okanaganchampagnepowder #nofriendsonpowderday #faceshots pic.twitter.com/mQeElpbQo5 — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) January 12, 2020

The resort announced Monday that it will play host to the Inaugural Barrels and Berms FIS SBX World Cup. It is also the first time a competition of this magnitude has been held in Canada since 2013.

From Jan. 20 to 27, the Canadian National team and Next Generation team will have their sole opportunity to compete at home in 2020. Big White will be hosting all of the world’s top Olympic athletes including multiple World Championships and Olympic Medallists from around the globe.

Men’s Pyeongchang Olympic medalists such as France’s Pierre Vaultier, who won gold and Australia’s Jarryd Hughes will be seen shredding the mountain throughout the competition. Women’s gold medalist Michela Moioli (Italy) and silver medalist Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau (France) will also be in attendance.

Canadian Olympians including Big White local Tess Critchlow, Mereyta O’Dine and Zoe Bergermann will be competing on home soil as well.

Both the individual SBX and the teams SBX events World Cup titles will be contested, with the team event being a new Olympic competition set to debut in 2022.

