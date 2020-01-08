Big White to host night skiing at discounted price

— Almost everything on the mountain will cost $12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Friday nights

If hitting the slopes is hurting your wallet, there’s relief on its way.

Every Friday starting on Jan. 10 Big White Ski resort will be charging $12 for almost everything from tickets to rentals.

With $12 lift tickets, skiers will be saving $27 right out of the gate. Visitors will also be able to save money at the rental shop with ski and snowboard rentals for only $12. Snow tubing is the same price and if you are in need of some basic training Big White will be providing $12 lessons as well.

Attendees can ski under the bright lights served by the longest quad express chair open for night skiing in Western Canada. The Plaza Lift, Bullet Chair and TELUS Park, Big White’s terrain park, are all open Friday night from 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (weather permitting).

For more information visit the Big White website.

