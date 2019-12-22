Big White to host Christmas Eve Festival

Big White’s latest tradition will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve

If you are looking for some festive fun on Christmas Eve, Big White may have you covered.

The ski resort is hosting a magical night full of festive wonder at the second annual Big White Christmas Festival.

Big White’s newest tradition sees the village come alive with elves, holiday-inspired activities and of course Christmas lights. Attendees may even be able to spot Santa before he heads off on his trip around the world.

The festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. with the annual Christmas Eve service in the Village Center Mall, led by pastor Jack and accompanied by the Ski School Rookie Choir. From the service, bundle up in your warmest jackets, toques and mittens and spend the early evening wandering through the Christmas booths on display.

The event will have a photo booth, a decoration station to create your very own Christmas ornament and a letter station to write to loved ones.

Live music by Jeff Piattelli can be heard throughout the village between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., or join Santa himself in the Village Center Mall for readings of all the classic Christmas stories. Keep an eye out for elves, Loose Moose and Lucy Moose giving away candy canes.

If it gets too cold attendees can also head inside the Village Center Mall and enjoy a warm hot chocolate or a Christmas treat from Clocktower Coffee Co.

The festival fun will continue until 6:30 p.m., ending with our famous Christmas Eve firework display.

