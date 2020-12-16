Big White Village on Dec. 16.

Big White Village on Dec. 16.

Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

A COVID-19 task force is working to contain the cluster

Following Tuesday’s announcement of a COVID-19 cluster at Big White Ski Resort management has dismissed some of its employees.

The resort responded on Wednesday to Interior Health’s identification of the community cluster, where 60 people have currently tested positive for the virus.

Interior Health is connecting the cases to group housing and social gatherings.

“Large households and social gatherings appear to be responsible for much of the COVID-19 transmission related to this cluster,” stated IH.

Now, the resort’s COVID-19 task force is working to find isolated housing for those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Peter Plimmer, the president of Big White, the COVID-19 task force made up of executives and members of the community, are working with the health authority, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and the RCMP to contain the cluster.

“The focus of our team and task force is to help all of those that require accommodation to isolate, to transition into this space as soon as possible, and to continue to operate the resort in a safe manner and in accordance to our COVID-19 Safety Plan,” said Pilmmer.

READ MORE: 60 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Big White Ski Resort cluster

Big White employs 55 per cent or 636 employees on the mountain and manages accommodation for 24 per cent or 152 employees of that workforce. A new apartment-style building in the Black Forest area holds a majority of the accommodation for the staff managed by the resort.

Everyone else who works at Big White lives in private residences not managed by the resort.

Plimmer has directed the management team to speak to all staff regarding the community cluster and present to them for the third time the Big White social responsibility contract. A health declaration was presented to staff at the beginning of the season and all employees working at the resort and their offices off-mountain had to sign the agreement before starting work.

Those who were found to be in breach of these documents were terminated from their positions.

The resort continues to operate and IH confirmed it is confident with the safety plan in place by Big White Ski Resort.

“Outdoor activities at Big White are considered safe for anyone following public health direction such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and staying home when sick,” stated the health authority.

Anyone planning on attending the mountain is asked to familiarize themselves with the resort’s COVID-19 Safety Plan.

According to the health authority, the risk is low for families and individuals visiting Big White who stick to their immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering with people outside their immediate bubble.

Interior Health is continuing its COVID-19 testing.

READ MORE: RCMP won’t send additional resources to Big White, despite requests

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOkanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland
Next story
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Morning Star file photo)
Upgrades to Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena now complete

Village was named Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Large households, some with more than 15 people, contributed to the spread of the virus on the mountain

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Big White employees fired as resort officials curb COVID-19 cluster

A COVID-19 task force is working to contain the cluster

Public trail access at Adventure Bay is restricted causing conflict and unkind behaviours towards property owner and authorized users. (Laura Kershaw photo)
Clarity trails on Vernon’s Adventure Bay access

Public access restricted, causing conflict and unkind behaviours

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days, instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large fire destroys West Kelowna boat storage building

Residents in the area have been asked to shut their windows and doors

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read