—Image: Big White Ski Resort

Big White sees largest amount of fresh snow of any Okanagan resort

Hit that fresh powder at Big White

Ski and snowboard lovers should find time to enjoy the slopes of Big White Ski Resort, as it’s seen the most fresh snow out of all the resorts in the Okanagan this past week.

The resort saw a snowfall of 59 centimetres over the last week. Silverstar saw only 28 cm, and Apex Mountain had a total accumulation of 22 cm. Mount Baldy saw 20 cm of snow.

The ski resort currently has the fourth largest snowbase in B.C. at 249 centimetres and the largest one out of the Okanagan resorts.

READ MORE: Big White looks to top 2018

Silver Star has a base of 209 cm, Apex Mountain has 149 cm and Mount Baldy has 143 cm, according to On The Snow.


