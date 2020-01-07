Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

The resort got 27 cm of snow in the past 24 hours and it’s still falling

Big White Ski Resort continues to reap the benefits of Mother Nature with 27 centimetres of white gold over the past 24 hours.

According to the resort’s snow report, it received 15 cm of snow overnight and has accumulated a total of 27 cm in the past 24 hours.

The resort has now received 109 cm of snow in the past seven days and has a total alpine base of 217 cm.

There are 15 lifts open and 107 runs.

READ MORE: ‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

