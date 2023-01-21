Big White fully operational following power outage

The ski resort returned to normal operations at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning

Power has been fully restored at Big White Ski Resort.

The ski resort announced on their website that power has been restored and they are back to normal operations as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Power went out around 8:20 a.m. Friday morning after a tree fell and struck a power line, affecting nearly 2,000 customers. FortisBC crews worked throughout the day and into Saturday morning to repair the lines. Around 5:45 p.m., as crews were working on the outage, another tree fell on more lines down from the original fallen tree, extending the outage.

FortisBC had to fix five power poles total, including one that snapped in half.

It is currently -5 C and sunny at Big White with no new snow reported in the last 24 hours.

