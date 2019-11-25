Big White Chalet, Crescendo, voted “Canada’s Best Ski Chalet”

The chalet received over 1.6 million votes to capture the award

After winning a prestigious national tourism award and being named best ski resort in the Okanagan last week, Big White Ski Resort has another reason to celebrate.

Local chalet, Crescendo, was voted ‘Canada’s Best Ski Chalet’ at the 7th Annual World Ski Awards in Kitzbuhel, Austria this past Saturday.

Upon learning the news, Crescendo owner, Mitch Perlman, said he became teary-eyed.

“Not because the award is such an honour, which of course it is, but because of how honoured I felt that my guests – those who’ve stayed at Crescendo and who love Crescendo as much as I do – made this happen: first by nominating Crescendo for the award, and then by casting their votes. In total, over 1.6 million votes were cast, so being the 2019 winner was no small feat and a testament to the loyalty of Crescendo’s discriminating fans.”

READ MORE: Big White to feature beer delivery service starting Nov. 26

Crescendo was one of seven finalists, competing against four premium properties at Whistler and two premium properties at Revelstoke.

The award, accepted by Anthony Bowman, a past employee and long-time friend of Big White, recognizes ski tourism brands pushing the boundaries of industry excellence. In notifying Perlman of the win, the award organizer referred to it as the “Ski Oscar” and the “ultimate achievement in ski tourism.”

“We’re so honoured to be home to the number one chalet in Canada,” says Michael J. Ballingall, Senior VP of Big White Ski Resort. “We’re so proud of Mitch and his vision for the property. It’s one people have grown to love, respect and want to be part of.”

READ MORE: Open burning season has Kelowna residents in unnecessary panic

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
