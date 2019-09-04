Big White bikers wrapped the globe 1.5 times this summer

Warm weather is drawing to a close and Big White is looking back on its most successful summer yet

The view from the top of a bike path at Big White. (Contributed)

The end of summer is nearly here but at Big White, it’s already over.

The bikes are away and preparations for the winter season have begun.

“It’s no doubt that people know winter is our favourite season at Big White Ski Resort, but ever since we entered into the summer tourism market new opportunities have arrived,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort.

“With every summer sunrise, mountain biking, hiking, wildflowers and just smelling the air at 6,500 feet above sea level have become quite the attraction for locals and visiting family and friends in the valley.”

Bike Big White opened in 2017 and added four brand new tracks this season. The Trailforks rating system places three Big White runs in its top 50 B.C. trails.

This summer, a total of 26,124 bikes went through the Bike Big White gate and travelled over 65,000 kilometres as a whole—nearly 1.5 laps of the equator.

“We can look at the numbers and see the growth, but it’s just as easy to feel it,” said Kat Bensler, marketing manager of Bike Big White.

“There’s a real energy on the mountain for biking. Locals are getting into the sport for the first time and word is spreading on our new trails bringing riders from all over the region and beyond. There’s a real vibe and excitement and it’s infectious – you can’t help but want to be a part of it.”

This summer brought in some of the best event numbers for the ski resort, seeing over 5,000 at the inaugural Freeride Days, 2,200 were welcomed to Craft and Country, Beer and Music Mountain Festival, Ciderfest saw over 1,000 participants and the Huckleberry Festival welcomed over 500 guests hungry for pie.

Looking back at the successful summer, Ballingall said it’s now time to switch gears.

“Now, let it snow.”

READ MORE: UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

READ MORE: Taking steps to enhance public safety: West Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.