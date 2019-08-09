Beer Fest marks 55 years for Kelowna’s German cultural club

The German Canadian Harmonie Club to celebrate anniversary with great food, music and beer

Fifty-five years ago, 24 Germans living in the Kelowna area decided to share their culture with their neighbours. The German Canadian Harmonie Club was born.

Ever since the club’s opening in 1964, members have hosted dances, bake sales, craft markets, and of course, beer festivals. And on Aug. 17, club president Christa Gendemann said they will be ringing in the club’s anniversary with live music, great food and world class beer.

The clubhouse, located on Cary Road, was first constructed by some of its members who were also tradespeople, and since its erection, a new two-storey addition was built and, most recently, an elevator was installed.

“During our annual meeting, the members voted to install an elevator which would allow for members to keep coming to our events,” Gendemann said.

The project was funded in part by fundraising efforts and in January, the club learned it would be awarded a government grant as well.

The elevator is a great addition, Gendemann said, as it ensures access for some senior club members who stopped going to the clubhouse due to mobility issues.

Gendemann said none of these successes could have been possible without the incredible support and efforts put in by members of the club.

“Now, 55 years later, we celebrate our still-going-strong club by having another beer fest with entertainment and great food,” she said.

“It’s great to be appreciated by the community and we like to show the people what our club is all about.

Tickets are on sale now for the Aug. 17 Beer Fest for $5. Doors will open to the public at 4 p.m. And everyone—over the age of 19—is welcome to join in on the fun.

