Beat the heat with cooling stations around Kelowna

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 30’s each of the next few days

The City of Kelowna has announced where cooling stations will be located to help people through this heatwave.

It is an effort to help residents and visitors to stay cool and beat the heat as temperatures reach the high 30s.

“With warmer weather in the forecast, it’s important to stay hydrated and take breaks either in the shade or indoors,” said City of Kelowna’s Risk Manager Lance Kayfish. “There are places all around our community to cool off including libraries, shopping centres, spray parks and city facilities.”

The cooling stations will be located at:

Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way), Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and stat holidays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rutland Arena (645 Dodd Road), Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (excluding the B.C. Day statutory holiday)

Rutland Activity Centre (765 Dodd Road), Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capital News Centre (4105 Gordon Drive), Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These are air-conditioned spaces that also have water fountains for people.

There will also be a space near the intersection of Gordon Drive and the Rail Trail and at the Queensway bus loops. The Gordon and Rail trail location is for people experiencing homelessness. People will have access to portable water, shade, food and support.

City of Kelowna outreach teams are also providing people with water bottles, cold washcloths, and sunscreen. They will also educate people on water locations, cooling opportunities, and heat safety.

Residents can also cool down at the city’s three waterparks:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street)

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road)

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive)

Kelowna currently is under a heat warning.

Interior Health recommends people stay hydrated, stay in shade, use sunscreen, and to take it easy in the hotter temperature hours.

