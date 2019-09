The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a small blaze near Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

The fire was reported Monday along Gillard Creek Forest Service Road.

Three personnel along with a water tender are being dispatched to the area.

The blaze is considered spot sized, although smoke is visible from Kelowna.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

