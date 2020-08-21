BC Transit to hand out masks in Kelowna

Masks will be mandatory on all BC Transit as of Aug. 24

As of Monday, Aug.24, masks will be mandatory on all BC Transit and in order to coincide with this policy masks will be handed out Kelowna Regional Transit System.

BC Transit is implementing the safety measures to best respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as follow the guidelines of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

According to BC Transit, while face coverings are mandatory, the policy is an educational step without enforcement.

“The educational position is aligned with TransLink and other transit agencies in Canada,” stated BC Transit.

Masks will be handed out on August 24 from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., and from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Queensway Exchange

Orchard Park Exchange

Mission Rec Exchange

Rutland Exchange

Masks are mandatory unless there is an exclusion met by the criteria listed at BCTransit.com/COVID-19.

