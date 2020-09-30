BC NDP candidates Krystal Smith (left) and Justin Kulik (right) will run in Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-Lake Country respectively. (Contributed)

BC NDP names two more Kelowna candidates

Justin Kulik will run in Kelowna-Lake Country and Krystal Smith will run in Kelowna-Mission for the BC NDP

The BC NDP has fleshed out its roster of candidates running in the Central Okanagan, with all three ridings now spoken for.

On Wednesday evening, the party quietly updated the nominations page of its website, naming Justin Kulik the candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country and Krystal Smith to Kelowna-Mission. They join Spring Hawes, whose candidacy in the Kelowna West riding was announced on Monday.

Kulik is fresh in the minds of Kelowna-Lake Country voters as he ran for the national NDP in the federal riding of the same name just one year ago. He is 19 years old but despite his young age, he has been involved in many local political activities. His accolades include working as a coordinator for Fair Vote Canada, creating a petition to end food waste in supermarkets and participating in the BC Youth Parliament.

Smith has a lengthier political career behind her, spanning the last decade. Smith has spent time working on the campaign of federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Vancouver mayor and former MP Kennedy Stewart. She also previously served as the BC NDP’s regional representative for the Central Interior Okanagan.

More information is expected to become available about both candidates in the coming days.

READ MORE: BC NDP nominate Spring Hawes as Kelowna West candidate

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Neighbours relieved after notorious crime-affiliated Kelowna home boarded up

Just Posted

BC NDP names two more Kelowna candidates

Justin Kulik will run in Kelowna-Lake Country and Krystal Smith will run in Kelowna-Mission for the BC NDP

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Kelowna women’s outreach group expands to support men amid ‘stressful and uncertain times’

HOPE Outreach says they’re expanding services in reaction to ‘stressful and uncertain times’

Support sought for Vernon boy battling cancer

Local mom must travel between Vernon and Vancouver while five-year-old son undergoes treatment

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Local initiative to feature several of the region’s artists

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

Most Read