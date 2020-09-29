The BC Libertarian Party today (Sept. 29) announced Kyle Geronazzo will be representing them in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding. (Submitted)

BC Libertarian Party announces Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

After representing the party in the 2018 by-election, Kyle Geronazzo is again on the ballet

Another name has been added to the list of candidates for the 2020 BC Election.

The BC Libertarian Party today (Sept. 29) announced Kyle Geronazzo will be representing them in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

The nominee explained in an email he’s running because he doesn’t believe in a ‘one size fits all’ solution.

“You are the most qualified person to make decisions in your lift, and I believe that you should have more power to do so,” he said.

“You deserve a lower rate of taxation, more choice in your services, and real freedom. You deserve a government that sees itself for what it is; a servant of the people, not the ruler of the people.”

He further explained when he ran in the 2018 by-election, he discovered first hand how ‘sick and tired’ people were of the current two-party system, which he said often leads people into choosing the ‘lesser of two evils’.

“I’m here to add another voice on the matter, an option that is not the ‘lesser’ of anything, but a real alternative.”

Geranazzo is the second candidate to announce in this riding.

Incumbent Kelowna-Lake Country MLA, Norm Letnick, is again representing the B.C. Liberals. He took to Twitter yesterday (Sept. 28) to announce the filing of his paperwork.

