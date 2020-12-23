Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

BC Hydro says power has been restored for 99 per cent of customers affected by a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to most of southern British Columbia this week.

A statement from the Crown utility says more than 240,000 homes and businesses were hit as the storm swept across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Lower Mainland and southern Interior on Dec. 21.

It says crews have been working around the clock since then, replacing downed electrical lines and damaged power poles, transformers and cross-arms.

All remaining customers were to have heat and light by the end of the day.

Restoration comes just as Environment Canada posted weather warnings for north-central B.C. from Haida Gwaii east to the Peace River region, although the area around Prince George is spared.

Winds gusting to 90 km/h are forecast for Haida Gwaii and the north coast, while winter storm and snowfall warnings cover the rest of the region, with forecasters predicting up to 20 centimetres.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

power outagesStorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000
Next story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Just Posted

The Prestige Vernon Lodge was featured as a prize destination on the hit CBS game show The Price Is Right Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon Lodge, Kelowna featured as prize package on The Price Is Right

A vacation package at the Vernon hotel was listed as a prize on the hit CBS game show Wednesday

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Quiet holiday season at Kelowna International Airport

The second wave of COVID-19 has reduced traveller traffic at the airport

The new owner of the Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre – known for years as the Village Green Hotel – is looking for experience personnel to lease the hotel’s pub and/or restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon hotel looking to lease pub, restaurant

Riviera Plaza and Conference Centre, aka the Village Green Hotel, looking for experience in lessee

Seniors are getting connected to families just in time for Christmas thanks to the Interior Savings Care Home Connection Contest. (file photo)
Gift connects Okanagan seniors with families

Care homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Ashcroft, Kamloops, Chase and Vernon benefit

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)
Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

Most Read