The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

The two affordable housing developments were originally set to open June 2020

Keremeos residents who have been eagerly awaiting affordable housing may have a longer wait ahead of them.

BC Housing still hasn’t begun work on correcting the deficiencies at the Cactus Court and Quail Crossing affordable housing projects.

The projects had originally been advertised to open in June 2020.

Since then, BC Housing has entered into litigation against the original contractor following inspections that revealed multiple deficiencies.

In April 2021, BC Housing issued a statement to the Keremeos Review stating that the projects were to be readied for people to move in in the summer.

READ MORE: BC Housing begins fixing issues at two Keremeos housing projects

On May 20, over a month later, they reissued the same statement, with an additional sentence stating that work would begin soon. There was also a wording change to another sentence.

“We are working towards opening both projects by this summer or early fall,” reads the most recent statement.

BC Housing did confirm in a follow-up response that work will begin in the coming weeks, but did not give a more specific timeline and did not confirm whether any progress had been made on the properties since April.

Some of the deficiencies identified included the clearly visible step from the doorways to the concrete walkways outside the planned fully-accessible Cactus Court buildings.

READ MORE: Affordable housing projects in Keremeos continue to sit empty

The projects are set to add 16 units at Cactus Court and eight at the Quail Crossing expansion of the existing Mountain View Manor.

Meanwhile, the Ambrosia affordable housing project, being built by another contractor, continues as planned.

The Lower Similkameen Community Services Society, which will operate the properties once BC Housing completes construction, has recently begun fundraising for the costs of moving their offices and expanding their program space.

READ MORE: Lower Similkameen Community Services Society fundraising to relocate to Ambrosia

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Housing

Previous story
Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Just Posted

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Police are on scene and have closed the westbound lanes; DriveBC reports major delays

Host families are needed to open their doors to international students coming to schools in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby. (SD 22 photo)
Vernon families sought to host immunized international students

‘We look for families who are warm and welcoming,’ coordinators say

Traffic patterns changed May 3, 2021, along Lake Country’s Pelmewash Parkway to increase the catchment area along a rock face. (District of Lake Country)
New Pelmewash Parkway pattern ‘no problem’ for Lake Country motorists abiding speed limits

Pelmewash Parkway pattern change response to rockfall

Waste water treatment and reuse is a driving principle behind water conservation business idea challenges new innovators are grappling with today. (Contributed)
Kelowna presence among AquaHacking Challenge finalists

Four teams vieing for $50,000 seed money prize

A new Woodsdale gas bar and convenience store are in the works for the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads. (Design illustration)
New Woodsdale gas station planned in Lake Country

Convenience store plans to rebuild with commercial retail unit

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

The two affordable housing developments were originally set to open June 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)
Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

(Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

Most Read