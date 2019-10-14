BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes early. (Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

While some may be at home resting on the holiday Monday, a huge crowd of commuters are expected to travel with BC Ferries, returning home after a weekend of Thanksgiving celebrations.

As of 8 a.m, the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 9 a.m. sailing is already 61 per cent full and the 10 a.m. is 66 per cent full.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 9 a.m. sailing is bound to be busy as well, sitting at 68 per cent full and the 10 a.m. at 71 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

Duke Point to Tsawwassen 10:15 a.m. sailing is 74 per cent full and the 12:45 p.m. sailing is 77 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 9:25 a.m. sailing is zero per cent full, but the 11 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full.

Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest travel weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may also experience a sailing wait.

READ ALSO: Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com.


