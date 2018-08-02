Bastion Mountain Fire north of Salmon Arm under control

Crews holding fire southeast of Sicamous as well, rapattack deployed to Bastion Point

A B.C. Forestry Service Rapattack team train in South Canoe. Salmon Arm council is concerned about the removal of food service and accommodation from the base. -File photo.

Two fires started by lighting strikes in the Shuswap on July 31 are under control thanks to the efforts of BC Wildfire Service crews.

Personnel remain on scene at the sites of the Mount Bastion Fire and another fire southeast of Sicamous to mop up hot spots but the BC Wildfire Service does not expect them to grow any further.

A third fire, discovered by the service Wednesday, Aug. 1 in mountainous and heavily-forested terrain approximately three kilometres east of Bastion Point is currently the target of a Rapattack operation. BC Wildfire Service spokesperson Brenna Ward said the rappel crew will be choppered into the area of the fire soon. Their helicopter is capable of acting as a water tanker and refilling from the lake near the fire.

Another fire started by the July 31 storm in the hills above the west shore of Mara Lake is being worked on by three wildfire service personnel.

